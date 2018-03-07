Centre right should get govt mandate - Berlusconi

Rome, March 7 - Ex-premier and Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi has said that the centre right should be given the mandate to try and form a new government, adding that he was backing League leader Matteo Salvini to head it. The centre right is set to be the biggest coalition in the new parliament after winning around 37% of the vote in Sunday's general election. But it did not obtain a majority in parliament and Berlusconi's FI lost the leadership of the coalition as the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League got more votes. The 5-Star Movement, which is the biggest individual party after winning over 32% of the vote, says it should get the government mandate. "I am convinced that Italy needs a government as soon as possible and this this government can only be an expression of the coalition that prevailed in the election," Berlusconi said in an interview published in Wednesday's Corriere della Sera. "We are that coalition. "Sunday's vote was not a derby within the centre right. "We will loyally support Salvini's attempt to create a government. "I am convinced he will be able to. For my part as leader of FI, I am on the field to support him to guarantee the compactness of the coalition".