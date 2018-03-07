Rome

Elderly woman, son found dead after three days (2)

Rome, March 7 - The bodies of an 92-year-old woman and her 56-year-old son were found late on Tuesday at their home in Pignataro Maggiore, near the southern city of Caserta, some three days after they died, sources said Wednesday. The man died of a drugs overdose while the mother probably had a heart attack or suffered a fatal fall after seeing her son's condition. Neighbours alerted the Carabinieri police after noticing they had not see the mother and son for several days.

