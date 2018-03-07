Trento

Bomb explodes outside CasaPound Trento office

Rudimentary device causes damage to entrance

Bomb explodes outside CasaPound Trento office

Trento, March 7 - Far-right party CasaPound said Wednesday that a rudimentary explosive went off outside its Trento branch overnight. It said the explosion damaged the entrance and the shutters of the venue. It said graffiti declaring "the only useful vote is always antifascism" was daubed on the wall.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Lottomatica, vinto un milione a Gioiosa Ionica

Lottomatica, vinto un milione a Gioiosa Ionica

Ecco i parlamentari calabresi

Ecco i parlamentari calabresi

I nomi dei deputati messinesi

I nomi dei deputati messinesi

Ecco gli eletti a Messina

Ecco gli eletti a Messina

di Rosario Pasciuto

Rapinata tavola calda a Contesse

Rapinata tavola calda a Contesse

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33