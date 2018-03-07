Bomb explodes outside CasaPound Trento office

Trento
07/03/2018
Trento, March 7 - Far-right party CasaPound said Wednesday that a rudimentary explosive went off outside its Trento branch overnight. It said the explosion damaged the entrance and the shutters of the venue. It said graffiti declaring "the only useful vote is always antifascism" was daubed on the wall.
