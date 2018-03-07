Calenda says he will quit PD if it backs M5S (2)

Rome, March 7 - Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said Wednesday that he would quit the Democratic Party (Pd) if it backed a 5-Star Movement (M5S) government, just a day after he announced he was joining the centre-left group, which is reeling following its dreadful showing in Sunday's general election. "If the PD allies itself with the M5S, my membership will be the shortest in the history of a political party," Calenda said via Twitter. Calenda also denied reports he was eyeing the leadership of the Democratic Party, saying Premier Paolo Gentiloni was the centre-left group's chief. Responding to a Twitter follower, Calenda said the PD "has a leader and his job is premier". Ex-premier Matteo Renzi announced he was quitting as PD leader on Monday.