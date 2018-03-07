Tajani says staying on as EP president (2)

Rome

'I didn't take part in election campaign'

Rome, march 7 - European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said Wednesday that he will stay on at the helm of the EU assembly. Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi had named Tajani as FI's premier candidate if the centre right had won Sunday's election and the party was the biggest group within the coalition. However, while the centre right will be the biggest coalition in the new parliament, it did not win a majority and FI's coalition ally, the League, got more votes. "I intend to continue to be the president of the European Parliament," Tajani told RAI radio. "I never took part in the election campaign. "I always put the interest of the European Parliament before anything else. "Naturally, I am also an MEP elected on a Forza Italia list".

