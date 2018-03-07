PD leader is premier says Calenda (2)

Rome, March 7 - Industry Minister Carlo Calenda on Monday denied reports he was eyeing the leadership of the Democratic Party, saying Premier Paolo Gentiloni was the centre-left group's chief. Responding to a Twitter follower, Calenda said the PD "has a leader and his job is premier". Ex-premier Matteo Renzi announced he was quitting as PD leader on Monday after the party's dreadful showing in Sunday's general election.