Calenda says he will quit PD if it backs M5S

Rome
07/03/2018
Rome, March 7 - Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said Wednesday that he would quit the Democratic Party (Pd) if it backed a 5-Star Movement (M5S) government, just a day after he announced he was joining the centre-left group, which is reeling following its dreadful showing in Sunday's general election. "If the PD allies itself with the M5S, my membership will be the shortest in the history of a political party," Calenda said via Twitter.
