Human remains found in Puglia gorge, perhaps mafia victim

Foggia, March 6 - The remains of a human foor were found in a gorge at Vieste near Foggia in Puglia Tuesday and police think the victim may have been killed and 'disappeared' by the mafia. Police said they suspected a "lupara bianca" case, meaning a mafia-style killing in which the body is never found. A lupara is a type of sawn-off shotgun favoured by the Sicilian mafia.