Man who killed pensioner 'had accomplice'

Near Milan in August

Varese, March 5 - A 53-year-old man who allegedly murdered a 73-year-old pensioner in Rho near Milan last August had an accomplice, police said Tuesday. Renato Modugno, 53, was arrested Monday. Antonietta Migliorati was found dead in her home on August 17 with multiple knife wounds to the face and neck. The man was a neighbour of hers, police said, and she was killed to steal a few jewels. Traces of two men have been found on her body.

