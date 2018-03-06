Ex-Magliana Gang member extradited from Spain (2)

Rome, March 6 - A former member of Rome's once-notorious Magliana Gang was extradited from Spain to Italy on Tuesday. Fausto Pellegrinetti, 76, has a 13-year sentence for drug trafficking and money laundering to serve. He was arrested in Alicante on January 21. Pellegrinetti was caught after 15 years on the run. The Magliana gang was an infamous and extremely violent Rome group of the 1970s that was the subject of Michele Placido's 2005 movie Romanzo Criminale and a spin-off TV series of the same name.