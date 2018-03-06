Siena

Italians find protein that triggers cancer growth (3)

Study cd lead to blocking it

Italians find protein that triggers cancer growth (3)

Siena, March 6 - An Italian-led team has found the protein that triggers cancer growth and the next step will be blocking it, according to a new study. Identifying the protein may enable scientists to block the cells in the immune system called macrophages, which have long been identified as the best allies of tumours, said the study published in the publication of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) in the United States. The research was led by Emanuele Giurisato of the department of molecular medicine and development of the University of Siena along with Cathy Tournier of Manchester University and William Vermi of Brescia University.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

I nomi dei deputati messinesi

I nomi dei deputati messinesi

Lottomatica, vinto un milione a Gioiosa Ionica

Lottomatica, vinto un milione a Gioiosa Ionica

Elezioni politiche: segui lo scrutinio in diretta dalle 23

Elezioni politiche: i risultati definitivi

Scontro fra tre auto in galleria nel Cosentino, morto un 34enne

Scontro fra tre auto in galleria nel Cosentino, morto un 34enne

Uninominale in Calabria, M5S in vantaggio su centrodestra

Uninominale in Calabria, M5S in vantaggio su centrodestra

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33