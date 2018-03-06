Italians find protein that triggers cancer growth (3)

Siena, March 6 - An Italian-led team has found the protein that triggers cancer growth and the next step will be blocking it, according to a new study. Identifying the protein may enable scientists to block the cells in the immune system called macrophages, which have long been identified as the best allies of tumours, said the study published in the publication of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) in the United States. The research was led by Emanuele Giurisato of the department of molecular medicine and development of the University of Siena along with Cathy Tournier of Manchester University and William Vermi of Brescia University.