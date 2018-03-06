Italy's first black Senator League member (5)

Milan, March 6 - Italy's first black Senator is a member of the anti-migrant League, Nigerian-origin Toni Iwobi, now a Bergamo resident who has been in Matteo Salvini's party for more than 20 years. Iwobi, 62, is an IT entrepreneur. He became a town councillor for the League at Spirano in 1995. Since then he has been a committed activist and has become the party's immigration and security chief, speaking regularly on Italian TV. Iwobi has been in Italy for 38 years. Iwobi led the League's campaign on Italy's immigration crisis, under the slogan "stop the invasion". Some 600,000 undocumented migrants have arrived in Italy from Libya since 2014, stoking fears and social tensions. The emergency was a top campaign issue along with economic woes, even though the centre-left government managed to drastically cut arrivals thanks to deals in Libya. Asked about Iwobi Tuesday, Salvini said "racism in Italy is only on the left". A former centre-left MP of Congolese origins, Jean Leonard Touadi, said: "I have always been struck by Senator Iwobi's Stockholm Syndrome who acted as a loudspeaker for his captors' anti-African proclamations".