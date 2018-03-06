Salvini hasn't ruled out govt with M5S - Borghi (2)

Rome
06/03/2018
Rome, March 6 - League leader Matteo Salvini has not ruled out a government with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), the League's economic pointman Claudio Borghi said Tuesday. Borghi said this alliance would have a "crushing majority and could find more than one issue of convergence" such as the abolition of a Constitutional commitment to balancing the State budget.
