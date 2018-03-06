Soccer: Higuain to start agst Spurs, Mandzukic out

Turin
06/03/2018
Turin, March 6 - Gonzalo Higuain will start in Juventus' visit to Tottenham Hotspur in the return leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday, Juve sources said Tuesday. But Mario Mandzukic has picked up a knock and will not travel to London, they said. The teams are 2-2 after the first leg in Turin last month.
