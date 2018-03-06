Ex-soccer player reports youth assistant over 'abuse'

Monza
06/03/2018
Monza, March 6 - A 32-year-old former soccer player has accused a 57-year-old former assistant at his club of abusing him for years from the age of 12 on, judicial sources said Tuesday. The alleged abuse allegedly started in 1998 when the pair were with an unnamed youth team. The alleged abuser is now an executive at third-tier Serie C outfit AC Monza.
