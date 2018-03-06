Monza

Ex-soccer player reports youth assistant over 'abuse'

From age of 12 on

Ex-soccer player reports youth assistant over 'abuse'

Monza, March 6 - A 32-year-old former soccer player has accused a 57-year-old former assistant at his club of abusing him for years from the age of 12 on, judicial sources said Tuesday. The alleged abuse allegedly started in 1998 when the pair were with an unnamed youth team. The alleged abuser is now an executive at third-tier Serie C outfit AC Monza.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

I nomi dei deputati messinesi

I nomi dei deputati messinesi

Lottomatica, vinto un milione a Gioiosa Ionica

Lottomatica, vinto un milione a Gioiosa Ionica

Elezioni politiche: segui lo scrutinio in diretta dalle 23

Elezioni politiche: i risultati definitivi

Scontro fra tre auto in galleria nel Cosentino, morto un 34enne

Scontro fra tre auto in galleria nel Cosentino, morto un 34enne

Uninominale in Calabria, M5S in vantaggio su centrodestra

Uninominale in Calabria, M5S in vantaggio su centrodestra

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33