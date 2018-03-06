Milan

Centre right will go to president 'compact' - Salvini (3)

'No party deals' says League leader

Centre right will go to president 'compact' - Salvini (3)

Milan, March 6 - The centre-right alliance that got the biggest vote in Sunday's general election but no outright majority will go to Italian President Sergio Mattarella as a "compact" united force, League leader Matteo Salvini said Tuesday. "I'm happy about the compactness of the centre right, we will go to the Quirinal (Palace) together," said Salvini, whose anti-migrant, Euroskeptic party overtook Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia party in the vote. "We are the top coalition and we are the hope for Italians," he said. He added: "there is a parliament, there is a premier candidate, yours truly, and there is a programme that will take Italy out of the quagmire". "We will accept all those who want to back this programme. But we won't make any party deals". "If we are called, we will be ready". Mattarella has the task of naming someone to try to form a government from a hung parliament. The centre-right programme includes a flat tax and plans to deport hundreds of thousands of migrants.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

I nomi dei deputati messinesi

I nomi dei deputati messinesi

Lottomatica, vinto un milione a Gioiosa Ionica

Lottomatica, vinto un milione a Gioiosa Ionica

Elezioni politiche: segui lo scrutinio in diretta dalle 23

Elezioni politiche: i risultati definitivi

Scontro fra tre auto in galleria nel Cosentino, morto un 34enne

Scontro fra tre auto in galleria nel Cosentino, morto un 34enne

Uninominale in Calabria, M5S in vantaggio su centrodestra

Uninominale in Calabria, M5S in vantaggio su centrodestra

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33