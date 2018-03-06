'Click to pray' app reaches Italy

Rome
06/03/2018
Rome, March 6 - A 'click to pray' app already launched by Pope Francis's world prayer network in 201 countries on Tuesday reached Italy. The app is aimed at the young and allows users to pray together according to the intentions of the pontiff. Italian has now been added to English, Spanish, French, German and Portuguese, the languages already used by some 900,000 users.
