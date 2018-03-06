Soccer: Astori likely died of natural causes - autopsy (3)

Udine, March 6 - Davide Astori, the 31-year-old Fiorentina captain found dead in his Udine hotel room ahead of a game with Udinese, probably died of natural causes, an autopsy said Tuesday. Astori died of "cardiac death without macroscopic evidence, likely on a bradirhythmic basis," as if his heart slowed down and stopped, the autopsy found. The autopsy was carried out by the head of Padua University's Centre of Vascula Pathology, Gaetano Thiene, and by Udine University medicial examiner Carlo Moreschi. Prosecutors signed a release order restoring Astori's body to his family.