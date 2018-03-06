Udine

Soccer: Astori likely died of natural causes - autopsy (3)

Heart 'slowed down then stopped'

Soccer: Astori likely died of natural causes - autopsy (3)

Udine, March 6 - Davide Astori, the 31-year-old Fiorentina captain found dead in his Udine hotel room ahead of a game with Udinese, probably died of natural causes, an autopsy said Tuesday. Astori died of "cardiac death without macroscopic evidence, likely on a bradirhythmic basis," as if his heart slowed down and stopped, the autopsy found. The autopsy was carried out by the head of Padua University's Centre of Vascula Pathology, Gaetano Thiene, and by Udine University medicial examiner Carlo Moreschi. Prosecutors signed a release order restoring Astori's body to his family.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

I nomi dei deputati messinesi

I nomi dei deputati messinesi

Lottomatica, vinto un milione a Gioiosa Ionica

Lottomatica, vinto un milione a Gioiosa Ionica

Elezioni politiche: segui lo scrutinio in diretta dalle 23

Elezioni politiche: i risultati definitivi

Scontro fra tre auto in galleria nel Cosentino, morto un 34enne

Scontro fra tre auto in galleria nel Cosentino, morto un 34enne

Uninominale in Calabria, M5S in vantaggio su centrodestra

Uninominale in Calabria, M5S in vantaggio su centrodestra

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33