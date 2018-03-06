Italy's first black Senator League member (3)

Milan
06/03/2018
Milan, March 6 - Italy's first black Senator is a member of the anti-migrant League, Nigerian-origin Toni Iwobi, now a Bergamo resident who has been in Matteo Salvini's party for more than 20 years. Iwobi, 62, is an IT entrepreneur. He became a town councillor for the League at Spirano in 1995. Since then he has been a committed activist and has become the party's immigration and security chief, speaking regularly on Italian TV. Iwobi has been in Italy for 38 years.
