Centre right will go to president 'compact' - Salvini (4)

Milan, March 6 - The centre-right alliance that got the biggest vote in Sunday's general election but no outright majority will go to Italian President Sergio Mattarella as a "compact" united force, League leader Matteo Salvini said Tuesday. "I'm happy about the compactness of the centre right, we will go to the Quirinal (Palace) together," said Salvini, whose anti-migrant, Euroskeptic party overtook Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia party in the vote. "We are the top coalition and we are the hope for Italians," he said. He added: "there is a parliament, there is a premier candidate, yours truly, and there is a programme that will take Italy out of the quagmire". "We will accept all those who want to back this programme. But we won't make any party deals". "If we are called, we will be ready". Mattarella has the task of naming someone to try to form a government from a hung parliament. The centre-right programme includes a flat tax and plans to deport hundreds of thousands of migrants. It also aims to flout EU budget restraints to boost the economy. Salvini said Tuesday the European Union should not be afraid of his Euroskeptic force but that it would change the rules that have "impoverished" Italians. "Should Europe be afraid? No, if anything, Italians have been afraid of Europe in the past years, and we will go to Europe to change rules which have impoverished the Italians", he said.