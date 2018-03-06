Renzi says really quitting, skiing report false

Rome, March 6 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi said Tuesday that he was bemused about the criticism of his decision to resign from the Democratic Party (PD) only after the new parliament and government has been sworn in. He also denied reports that he will skip the consultations President Sergio Mattarella will hold with the parties on the formation of a new government because he is going skiing. "Some say that my resignation is false, some say that I'm about to go on a winter holiday," Renzi said via Facebook. "The resignation is real, the resignation is real".