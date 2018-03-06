First Ferrari SUV to be hybrid end 2019 - Marchionne (3)

Geneva, March 6 - Ferrari's first SUV, a hybrid, will be produced at the end of 2019, President Sergio Marchionne said Tuesday. "We will produce it at Maranello, the (production) line has already been predisposed," he said. "It will increase the work force but I will give the numbers in September when the new plan is presented. "The name? I don't know yet". Marchionne said "I've changed my mind about SUVs, but the market has changed. In the United States this segment represents 70% of the market, if it goes on like this in Europe it will reach 40% between 2020 and 2022."