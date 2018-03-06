Woman killed as balcony collapses (3)

Asti

Asti, March 6 - A woman was killed when a balcony collapsed under her at Asti on Tuesday. The woman, a home help and carer, was working on the balcony when it was hit by another one that collapsed on the second floor of a condo. Emergency teams rushed to the scene and tried to resuscitate the woman. But they could do nothing for her, local sources said.

