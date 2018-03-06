Woman killed as balcony collapses (3)

Asti
06/03/2018
Asti, March 6 - A woman was killed when a balcony collapsed under her at Asti on Tuesday. The woman, a home help and carer, was working on the balcony when it was hit by another one that collapsed on the second floor of a condo. Emergency teams rushed to the scene and tried to resuscitate the woman. But they could do nothing for her, local sources said.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online