Padua

Mosque arsonist nabbed

Betrayed by election card used to start blaze in Padua

Mosque arsonist nabbed

Padua, March 6 - A man who allegedly set fire to the door of a mosque in Padua Monday morning has been arrested, police said Tuesday. The 57-year-old Paduan was nabbed after police found his election card which he had used to start the fire. Police said the incident did not have a religious or xenophobic motive.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

I nomi dei deputati messinesi

I nomi dei deputati messinesi

Elezioni politiche: segui lo scrutinio in diretta dalle 23

Elezioni politiche: i risultati definitivi

Lottomatica, vinto un milione a Gioiosa Ionica

Lottomatica, vinto un milione a Gioiosa Ionica

Scontro fra tre auto in galleria nel Cosentino, morto un 34enne

Scontro fra tre auto in galleria nel Cosentino, morto un 34enne

Uninominale in Calabria, M5S in vantaggio su centrodestra

Uninominale in Calabria, M5S in vantaggio su centrodestra

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33