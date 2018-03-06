Mosque arsonist nabbed

Padua
06/03/2018
Padua, March 6 - A man who allegedly set fire to the door of a mosque in Padua Monday morning has been arrested, police said Tuesday. The 57-year-old Paduan was nabbed after police found his election card which he had used to start the fire. Police said the incident did not have a religious or xenophobic motive.
