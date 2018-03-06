PD should support M5S govt - Emiliano (2)

Bari, March 6 - Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano said Tuesday that he thinks the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) should support a government led by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). Ex-premier Matteo Renzi said he thought the PD should be in the opposition on Monday when he resigned as PD leader after its dreadful showing in Sunday's general election. The M5S was the top individual party in the election, with over 32% of the vote, but it did not get a working majority in parliament. "The country cannot wait for long negotiations. It needs to know immediately that the PD will support an M5S government effort," Emiliano said. "The hope is the the president (Sergio Mattarella), encouraged by our willingness, could think that the M5S is the party that has the best chance of composing a government".