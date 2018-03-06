Body found in dump, 'probably North African' (3)

Bologna, March 6 - A body was found in a dump at Imola near Bologna Tuesday and police think it is that of a North African man. Carabinieri are at the scene along with prosecutor Morena Plazzi and medical examiner Donatella Fedeli, local sources said. Workers at the dump called police, they said. The only way into the facility is on waste trucks. The body was probably put into one of them and then dumped at the site, police said.