Fresh protest planned over shooting of Senegalese man

Florence, March 6 - A fresh protest is planned in Florence Tuesday after the fatal shooting of a Senegalese man in the Tuscan capital on Monday. Protests turned ugly on Monday night as African protesters overturned flower boxes in the historic centre. A 65-year-old Italian man, Roberto Pirrone, shot 54-year-old street hawker Idy Diene. He said he had initially been planning to commit suicide because of money problems but had then decided to shoot the first person who came his way.

