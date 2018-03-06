Italy vote won't stop our 'education' - Vatican (4)

Rome

'Work to improve attitude on migrants says Parolin

Rome, March 6 - The inconclusive result of Italy's general election won't stop the Vatican's "work of education," Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolini said Tuesday. "The Holy See knows it must work in the conditions that present themselves," Parolin told Catholic newswire SIR. "We can't have the society that we would like, we can't have the conditions that we would like to have. "Therefore I think that, in this situation too, the Holy See will continue in its work of education, which requires a lot of time". Parolin was answering a question on migration. The big election winners were two forces that have criticised the Church's stance on immigration: the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the anti-migrant League. Parolin went on to say that the victory of parties that campaigned against migrants highlighted the importance of "succeeding in educating the population and moving from a negative attitude to a more positive attitude towards migrants. "It is work that continues, even though conditions may be more or less favourable. "On the part of the Holy See there will always be this will to propose its message founded on the dignity of persons and solidarity".

