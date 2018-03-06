Rome

Italian productivity has improved - ISTAT

National statistics agency reports change of trend

Rome, March 6 - Labour productivity, one of the weak points of the Italian economy, improved late in 2017, marking a trend change, ISTAT said on Tuesday. "According to the quarterly national accounts, in the presence of moderate increases in the number of hours worked and number of people in work, labour productivity improved in both measures in the fourth quarter," the national statistics agency said.

