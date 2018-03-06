Italian productivity has improved - ISTAT

Rome
06/03/2018
Rome, March 6 - Labour productivity, one of the weak points of the Italian economy, improved late in 2017, marking a trend change, ISTAT said on Tuesday. "According to the quarterly national accounts, in the presence of moderate increases in the number of hours worked and number of people in work, labour productivity improved in both measures in the fourth quarter," the national statistics agency said.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online