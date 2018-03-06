M5S aren't scary - Confindustria chief Boccia (2)

Milan, March 6 - Vincenzo Boccia, the president of Italian industrial employers' confederation Confindustria, said Tuesday that he was not spooked by the fact that the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) was the group to win most votes in Sunday's general election. "The 5-Stars are not scary. We evaluate measures, we are talking about democratic parties," Boccia said. "The important thing is that they make sure the country has a government and that they don't change measures that have had an effect on the real economy". Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne said Tuesday that "we've had worse" when asked if he was worried about the prospect of the M5S leading the next Italian government. He said he didn't know M5S premier candidate Luigi Di Maio or Matteo Salvini, the leader of the anti-migrant, rightwing League, which was the other big winner of the election. "They don't scare me," Marchionne said.