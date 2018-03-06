Ex-husband, son of murdered painter arrested (3)

Ancona, March 6 - Carabinieri police in the Abruzzo town of Giulianova Lido on Tuesday arrested Giuseppe and Simone Santoleri, respectively the ex-husband and son of murdered painter Renata Rapposelli. Both men, who are being detained at a Castrogno prison near Teramo, are charged with murder and concealing the woman's body. Renata Rapposelli was reported missing in the Marche town of Giulianova on October 9 last year. Her body was discovered a month later in Tolentino, near Macerata. Police said Rapposelli was stunned and then choked to death. They said the motive was that she was demanding alimony arrears amounting to some 3,000 euros.