'We've had worse than M5S' says Marchionne (2)

Geneva
06/03/2018
Geneva, March 6 - Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne said Tuesday that "we've had worse" when asked if he was worried about the prospect of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leading the next Italian government. He said he didn't know M5S premier candidate Luigi Di Maio or Matteo Salvini, the leader of the anti-migrant, rightwing League, which was the other big winner of the election. "They don't scare me," Marchionne said.
