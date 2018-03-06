Italy election call for EU jump start- Timmermans (3)

Paris, March 6 - European Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans has said that he was "not worried" about the "difficult result" of Italy's general election. Although no coalition or individual party gained a working majority in parliament, the big winners of Sunday's vote were the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the rightwing, anti-migrant League. The M5S and the League, which together won around 50% of the vote but are not allied, have both adopted Euroskeptic positions. "Italy is a very strong nation, I'm sure that it will make it," Timmermans said in an interview with Le Figaro. "In part it is a reflex from Italian disillusionment with Europe. "It is necessary to take it as an appeal for a jump start for the EU and draw good conclusions. "We also have to ask ourselves: how can we reinvent democracy so that the European people feel comfortable?". European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker "is closely following the developments following the vote in Italy" EC spokesperson Margaritis Schinas said Tuesday. "We reiterate our confidence in the Italian president". President Sergio Mattarella will have a major role in the formation of a new government as he will decide who to whom to give a mandate to try to form one.