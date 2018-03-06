M5S aren't scary - Confindustria chief Boccia

Milan, March 6 - Vincenzo Boccia, the president of Italian industrial employers' confederation Confindustria, said Tuesday that he was not spooked by the fact that the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) was the group to win most votes in Sunday's general election. "The 5-Stars are not scary. We evaluate measures, we are talking about democratic parties," Boccia said. "The important thing is that they make sure the country has a government and that they don't change measures that have had an effect on the real economy".