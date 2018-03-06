Rome

Renzi to skip talks with president, 'going skiing'

Rome, March 6 - Outgoing Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi will not lead a delegation from the centre-left group in post-election talks with President Sergio Mattarella, according to journalist Massimo Giannini. Ex-premier Renzi on Monday said he was quitting as PD leader after its dreadful showing in Sunday's general election. Giannini told Radio Capital that Renzi had said to him that he was going skiing and the PD's directorate will decide who to sent to the president's consultations with the parties before he decides who to give a mandate to form a government to.

