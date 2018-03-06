Calenda signs up for PD, Renzi to skip talks with president

Rome, March 6 - Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said Tuesday that he was joining the Democratic Party (PD) and wants to help the centre-left group pick itself back up after its collapse in Sunday's general election. "It isn't necessary to found a new party, but to work to lift up the one that is there," Calenda said via Twitter. "Tomorrow I'm going to sign up to the PD". Premier Paolo Gentiloni and Agriculture Minister Maurizio Martina thanked Calenda via Twitter for announcing the move. Calenda used to be a member of the centrist Civil Choice (SC) party founded by ex-premier Mario Monti. Outgoing PD leader Matteo Renzi, meanwhile, will not lead a party delegation in post-election talks with President Sergio Mattarella, according to journalist Massimo Giannini. Ex-premier Renzi on Monday said he was quitting as PD leader after its dreadful showing in Sunday's general election. Giannini told Radio Capital that Renzi had said to him that he was going skiing and the PD's directorate will decide who to sent to the president's consultations with the parties before he decides who to give a mandate to form a government to.