Kremlin wants Italy to be good partner after vote

Moscow
06/03/2018
Moscow, March 6 - Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that "it is in our interest that Italy remains a good partner of ours" following Sunday's general election. He added that the election was "an internal matter". The Italian people have "the sovereign right to vote for the parties in which they see the future of their country," he added.
