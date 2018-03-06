Rome

Moody's warns against reversing reforms after vote (2)

Rome, March 6 - Credit rating agency Moody's on Tuesday said the "fragmented" scenario that has emerged from Italy's March 4 national election means that forming a government majority will take time and that resulting executive "will probably not be very stable". Moody's also warned against reversing Italy's structural economic reforms and did not rule out new elections "in a few months". The agency also stressed that the budget strategy of the upcoming government will be "key" for Italy's credibility. Moody's said it will be watching any plan to reverse reforms implemented by previous governments, including labor and pension reforms, when it will be rating Italy.

