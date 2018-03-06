Moody's warns against reversing reforms after vote (2)

Rome
06/03/2018
Rome, March 6 - Credit rating agency Moody's on Tuesday said the "fragmented" scenario that has emerged from Italy's March 4 national election means that forming a government majority will take time and that resulting executive "will probably not be very stable". Moody's also warned against reversing Italy's structural economic reforms and did not rule out new elections "in a few months". The agency also stressed that the budget strategy of the upcoming government will be "key" for Italy's credibility. Moody's said it will be watching any plan to reverse reforms implemented by previous governments, including labor and pension reforms, when it will be rating Italy.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online