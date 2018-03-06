Italy election call for EU jump start- Timmermans (2)

Paris

Paris, March 6 - European Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans has said that he was "not worried" about the "difficult result" of Italy's general election. Although no coalition or individual party won a working majority in parliament, the big winners of Sunday's vote were the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the rightwing, anti-migrant League. The M5S and the League, which together won around 50% of the vote but are not allied, have both adopted Euroskeptic positions. "Italy is a very strong nation, I'm sure that it will make it," Timmermans said in an interview with Le Figaro. "In part it is a reflex from Italian disillusionment with Europe. "It is necessary to take it as an appeal for a jump start for the EU and draw good conclusions. "We also have to ask ourselves: how can we reinvent democracy so that the European people feel comfortable?".

