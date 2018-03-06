Rome

Calenda signs up for PD to help life party back up (2)

Gentiloni, Martina thank industry minister

Calenda signs up for PD to help life party back up (2)

Rome, March 6 - Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said Tuesday that he was joining the Democratic Party (PD) and wants to help the centre-left group pick itself back up after its collapse in Sunday's general election. "It isn't necessary to found a new party, but to work to lift up the one that is there," Calenda said via Twitter. "Tomorrow I'm going to sign up to the PD". Premier Paolo Gentiloni and Agriculture Minister Maurizio Martina thanked Calenda via Twitter for announcing the move. Calenda used to be a member of the centrist Civil Choice (SC) party founded by ex-premier Mario Monti.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

I nomi dei deputati messinesi

I nomi dei deputati messinesi

Elezioni politiche: segui lo scrutinio in diretta dalle 23

Elezioni politiche: i risultati definitivi

Lottomatica, vinto un milione a Gioiosa Ionica

Lottomatica, vinto un milione a Gioiosa Ionica

Scontro fra tre auto in galleria nel Cosentino, morto un 34enne

Scontro fra tre auto in galleria nel Cosentino, morto un 34enne

Uninominale in Calabria, M5S in vantaggio su centrodestra

Uninominale in Calabria, M5S in vantaggio su centrodestra

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33