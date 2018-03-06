Calenda signs up for PD to help life party back up (2)

Rome, March 6 - Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said Tuesday that he was joining the Democratic Party (PD) and wants to help the centre-left group pick itself back up after its collapse in Sunday's general election. "It isn't necessary to found a new party, but to work to lift up the one that is there," Calenda said via Twitter. "Tomorrow I'm going to sign up to the PD". Premier Paolo Gentiloni and Agriculture Minister Maurizio Martina thanked Calenda via Twitter for announcing the move. Calenda used to be a member of the centrist Civil Choice (SC) party founded by ex-premier Mario Monti.