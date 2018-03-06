Rome

Tension in PD over Renzi's delayed resignation (2)

Zanda, Orlando, Finocchiaro blast non-immediate move

Rome, March 6 - Matteo Renzi announcement that will resign as leader of the Democratic Party (PD), but not with immediate effect, has created additional tension within the centre-left group that is reeling after its poor showing in Sunday's general election. "Renzi's decision to resign, and at the same time delay the date of the resignation, is impossible to understand. It just serves to take up time," PD Senate whip Luigi Zanda sid. "A leader's resignation is a serious thing. Either you do it, or you don't". Outgoing Justice Minister Andrea Orlando and outgoing Relations with Parliament Minister Anna Finocchiaro also blasted the decision not to step down immediately. Renzi said a party assembly would be held to launch the process of selecting a new leader via primaries after the new parliament and government have been sworn in. He said there would be no caretaker leader in the meantime.

