Ex-husband, son of murdered painter arrested

Ancona
06/03/2018
Ancona, March 6 - Carabinieri police in the Abruzzo town of Giulianova Lido on Tuesday arrested Giuseppe and Simone Santoleri, respectively the ex-husband and son of murdered painter Renata Rapposelli. Both men, who are being detained at a Castrogno prison near Teramo, are charged with voluntary manslaughter and concealing the woman's body. Renata Rapposelli was reported missing in the Marche town of Giulianova on October 9 last year. Her body was discovered a month later in Tolentino, near Macerata.
