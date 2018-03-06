Economic climate to remain favourable - ISTAT

Rome
06/03/2018
Rome, March 6 - ISTAT said in its monthly report on the Italian economy Tuesday that it expects the climate to remain positive. "In the fourth quarter of 2017, the Italian economy continued to strengthen supported by the capital accumulation process, while final consumption showed lower increases," the national statistics agency said. "The manufacturing sector and exports are reinforcing. The leading indicator remains stable at high levels, suggesting that economic growth will continue at the current pace".
