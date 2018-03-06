Milan

Fontana wins Lombardy election with 49.7%

Centre-right candidate wins 20 points more than centre left Gori

Fontana wins Lombardy election with 49.7%

Milan, March 6 - Centre-right candidate Attilio Fontana is set to be the new governor of Lombardy after winning the election in the northern region with 49.74% of the vote, according to almost-definitve results with the count nearly finished. That gives him around 20 points more than the centre left's Giorgio Gori, who has 29.09% of the vote. The 5-Star Movement's Dario Violi got 17.36% and Onorio Rosati of the leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) group 1.93%. The count has been completed in all but 12 of the 9,227 voting sections.

