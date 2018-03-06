Milan bourse up 0.9%, market not spooked by election (2)

Milan
06/03/2018
Milan, March 6 - The Milan stock exchange does not seem spooked by the outcome of Italy's general election, with the FTSE Mib index up 0.9% in early trading on Tuesday, taking it up to 22,012 points. The rise means the 0.42% loss the bourse took on Monday has been recovered. The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund, a key measure of investor confidence, was steady at 134 basis points, with the yield just below 2%.
