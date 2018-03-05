Guadagnino says preparing sequel after Oscar win (2)

Los Angeles, March 5 - Luca Guadagnino said Monday that he was working on a sequel to Call Me By Your Name, which was nominated for four Oscars and won the best adapted screenplay Academy Award for James Ivory on Sunday night. The film is an adaptation of André Aciman's bittersweet tale of gay stirrings in an idyll Italian setting. "We are thinking of continuing the story with André Aciman," the director said. "It will be set six or seven years after the first. It will be a new film with a very different tone and the lead actors will be Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet again".