No immediate impact on rating - S&P (2)

Rome
05/03/2018
Rome, March 5 - Standard & Poor's said Monday that the inconclusive outcome of Sunday's general election "should not have any immediate impact on the sovereign rating" of Italy. It added, however, that pressure on the rating "could accumulate... if commitment to budget consolidation wavered".
