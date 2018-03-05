PD won't govern with extremists - Renzi (2)

Rome, March 5 - Matteo Renzi said Monday that the Democratic Party (PD) will not team up with "extremists" as he quit the helm of the centre-left group following its poor showing in Sunday's general election. "I feel that I'm the guarantor of a moral, political and cultural commitment," Renzi told a news conference, singling out the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League, the two big winners of the vote, as the main extremist forces. "We said no to a government with extremists during the election campaign and we have not changed our minds. We weren't joking". He listed three main differences with the League leader Salvini and M5S premier candidate Luigi Di Maio - "their anti-European positions, the anti-politics positions and the use of verbal hatred. "If they say we are mafiosi, corrupt, unfit to stand with our hands soiled with blood, you know what? You can govern without us, out place in in the opposition".