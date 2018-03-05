I obviously have to quit PD helm - Renzi (2)

Rome
05/03/2018
Rome, March 5 - Matteo Renzi said Monday that he was quitting as leader of the Democratic Party (PD) after its poor showing in Sunday's general election. "It's obvious that I must leave the helm of the Democratic Party," Renzi said. The ex-premier said the centre-left group must "turn a new page" after suffering a "clear defeat".
