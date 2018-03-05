Rome

Centre right should get mandate for govt-Berlusconi (2)

FI statement says ex-premier met Salvini

Rome, March 5 - Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) said in a statement that the centre right should be given a mandate to try to form a new government as it is set to be the biggest coalition in parliament after Sunday's general election. FI was outperformed by its coalition ally, Matteo Salvini's anti-migrant Euroskeptic League, in the election, meaning it is no longer the driving force of the centre right. "Forza Italy won major support for which we are grateful to voters," the statement said, adding that Berlusconi and Salvini had a meeting on Monday. It said the centre right should "obtain the mandate to govern Italy to get out country moving again".

